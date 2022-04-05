Fox on Capitol Hill caught after biting lawmaker, reporter

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A fox that bit at least two people on Capitol grounds was captured by animal control Tuesday in possibly one of the quickest investigations in Capitol Hill history.

Why it matters: The rampant fox was the talk of the Hill as animal control raced to capture it with nets after reportedly biting two people on Monday.

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.) was "nipped on the leg" while walking to his office on Monday, his spokesperson Travis Horne told Axios, who said Bera received several shots, including shots for rabies and tetanus as well as immunoglobulins, "out of an abundance of caution."

Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo tweeted she was also bit.

The Humane Rescue Alliance, which provides animal control for D.C., caught and caged the fox Tuesday afternoon.

What they're saying: The Capitol was abuzz after security officials sent out alerts about the fox biting people and the possibility of “several fox dens on Capitol Grounds."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked during the a GOP leadership press conference if he’d seen the fox.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said she had seen it, and she provided video of the encounter to Fox News.

"Who gets bit by a fox?" Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) asked while walking into the House chamber for votes.

Red foxes are not uncommon in the District, particularly in Rock Creek Park and, occasionally, downtown and on Capitol Hill.

According to the National Parks Service, there’s often a fox den or two on the National Mall.

Of note: If there’s anything D.C. loves, it’s escaped animals, so naturally a Twitter account representing the fox(es) has already cropped up.