1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Four fiascos for mainstream media

Mike Allen, author of AM

Four strikes for mainstream media in the week that changed America.

Why it matters: The protests are raising not just assaults on journalism from outside, but also long-standing problems about the lack of diversity from within the ranks of journalists and power structure dominated by white men. 

1. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is accused of barring two African American journalists from covering protests in the city because of "apparent bias":

  • Photojournalist Michael Santiago, part of a team that won a Pulitzer for the paper in 2019 for covering the Tree of Life synagogue massacre, tweeted that the P-G is silencing two of its most prominent black journalists "during one of the most important civil rights stories that is happening across our country!"
  • "The controversy publicly kicked off Friday," the WashPost reports, "when Alexis Johnson, another black Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist, reported that the newspaper’s management had barred her from covering local protests Monday after a tweet from her went viral."
  • Colleagues — including Santiago, who took the photos — have repeatedly reposted it with: "I stand with @alexisjreports."
  • P-G managing editor Karen Kane told AP that the paper can't comment on personnel matters.

2. The headline on the New York Times op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) that ignited a newsroom revolt ("Send In the Troops") was written by ... The New York Times.

  • I know that because I read it in The New York Times. His op-ed wasn't published in the Sunday paper, as had been planned. But a 300-word editors' note has been added: "[T]he tone of the essay in places is needlessly harsh. ... Editors should have offered suggestions to address those problems. The headline — which was written by The Times, not Senator Cotton — was incendiary and should not have been used."
  • Cotton's Senate campaign yesterday blasted out a fundraising email boasting: "I’ve caused a total meltdown from the media."

3. Stan Wischnowski, 58, executive editor of The Philadelphia Inquirer, resigned yesterday "after discontent among the newspaper’s staff erupted over a headline on a column about the impact of the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd," The Inquirer reports.

  • Tuesday's print paper carried the idiotic headline "Buildings Matter, Too" on a column by Pulitzer-winning architecture critic Inga Saffron.
  • With the grace and deftness that only legacy media can muster, that headline was replaced with: "Damaging buildings disproportionately hurts the people protesters are trying to uplift."
  • Wischnowski apologized to readers and staff.

4. Fox News apologized for a graphic Friday that tried to correlate the performance of the S&P 500 with the deaths of George Floyd, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Ursula Perano
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr accuses media of lying about peaceful protesters outside White House

Attorney General Bill Barr defended his decision to forcibly remove protesters from outside of the White House last week, claiming on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the media is lying about the protesters being peaceful and that there was no connection between the incident and President Trump's visit to St. John's Church.

Why it matters: Barr has faced calls for accountability over the use of irritants and smoke balls on protesters in Lafayette Park on Monday before Trump's photo op at St. John's. A number of reporters on scene insist that the protesters were peaceful, but Barr called it "one of the big lies that the media seems to be perpetuating at this point."

Jacob Knutson
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to travel to Texas to meet with George Floyd’s family

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden will travel to Texas to meet with the family of George Floyd to offer condolences before Floyd’s funeral service on Tuesday, the New York Times first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: Biden's visit follows more than a week of massive protests across the United States against police violence and systemic racism.

Jacob Knutson
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 80% of voters think the U.S. is spiraling out of control

Protesters in Seattle facing law enforcement personnel on June 6. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

80% of Americans believe that the current situation in the United States is "out of control," according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll of 1,000 registered voters.

Why it matters: The dual crises of the coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest have Americans pessimistic about the state of the country.

