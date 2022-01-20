Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Former Pope Benedict XVI in Vatican City in June 2018. Photo: Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images
A report released Thursday faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI for the mishandling of four sex abuse cases when he was archbishop of Germany’s Munich diocese, according to AP.
Why it matters: The report, commissioned by the archdiocese, also criticized the diocese's current archbishop Reinhard Marx's handling of at least two cases.
- The law firm handling the investigation, Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, examined sexual abuse in the archdiocese between 1945 and 2019 and whether church officials handled them correctly.
What they're saying: The report said Pope Benedict, known then as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, could be accused of misconduct in at least four cases, two of which involved two perpetrators who were kept in pastoral work after being punished by the judicial system.
- The law firm said Pope Benedict denies any wrongdoing.
- Marx, a member of the Pope Francis’s advisory council, offered his resignation last year to take responsibility for the mishandling of sexual abuse cases over the past decades, but the offer was denied by Francis, the New York Times reports.
The Vatican said Thursday it would give the report "due attention," per the Times.
- “In reiterating the sense of shame and remorse for the abuse of minors committed by clerics, the Holy See ensures its closeness to all the victims and confirms the path taken to protect the little ones, guaranteeing them safe environments,” Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni added.
The big picture: A report commissioned by the church in 2018 found that clergy in Germany abused at least 3,677 people between 1946 and 2014, according to AP.
- The report said more than half of the victims were 13 or younger, and nearly a third were altar boys.
Go deeper: French Catholic Church says it will compensate sex abuse victims