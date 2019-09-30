Forever 21 said in a statement Sunday night it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and would close a number of stores in the U.S. and most in Asia and Europe. But it would continue operations in Mexico and Latin America.

Our thought bubble, from Axios chief financial correspondent Felix Salmon: Forever 21 remains a force to be reckoned with in the U.S. and across the Americas. It expanded too fast, especially internationally, and it will now operate fewer stores in fewer countries. But the fact that it just raised $350 million in new money proves that it’s far from dead.