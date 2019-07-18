Scoop: Foreign ministers of Israel and Bahrain meet in Washington

Both ministers were in Washington for a gathering on religious freedom organized by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They spoke for a few minutes, shook hands and took a joint photo.

The ministers were encouraged to meet by the U.S. special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, who joined them for the photo.

This is another sign of the Trump administration’s success in moving Israel and the Gulf states closer together against their shared adversary, Iran.

It comes several weeks after the conference in Bahrain on the economic part of the Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. Bahrain agreed to let Israeli businessmen and journalists attend.

Jason Greenblatt, the White House special envoy for Middle East peace, welcomed the short meeting in a tweet and wrote: “Terrific progress in Washington this week for Israel, Bahrain & the region."

