2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Foreign governments continue to shun U.S. government debt

Dion Rabouin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Foreign private buyers continue to pile onto U.S. government debt while foreign governments again pulled money out, led by China.

What it means: The U.S. Treasury International Capital Report showed a net inflow of $78.2 billion — $134.2 billion of foreign private inflows and net foreign official outflows of $56 billion.

  • Chinese government holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds fell for the sixth straight month in December, dropping by $19.3 billion.

Why it matters: Market analysts say the decline in foreign government holdings of Treasury bonds and the increase of issuance due to steadily rising U.S. budget deficits may be a prime factor in market stress, including issues in the structurally important repo market that banks use to get fast cash.

The big picture: For 2019, private buying netted to $197.6 billion, while official government purchases declined by $332.2 billion, BMO Capital Markets said in a recent note.

  • There has been "a more pervasive theme" of reserve managers cutting back their Treasury buying as the government has issued more debt, and foreign officials' holdings have been little moved since 2014 despite an increase of around $5 trillion in debt.
  • That gap has largely been filled by the Fed's recently restarted bond buying program and private foreign sources.

Dion Rabouin

Gentlemen (and ladies) prefer bonds

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Getty Contributor

After pouring record inflows into bond funds last year, investors are doing so at an even faster pace in 2020 — pushing 10 times more money into bonds than stocks.

By the numbers: More than $65 billion has flowed into bond funds this year, according to Lipper Refinitiv data provided to Axios, outpacing inflows through 2019's record pace when bond funds took in $316 billion.

Feb 12, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Treasury yields are sinking toward record lows

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Those who have bet on fear overtaking the market by piling into U.S. Treasury bonds have been rewarded handsomely so far in 2020, as prices on safe-haven government debt have risen and yields have fallen significantly.

Why it matters: The bond market is sending a clear signal that investors are nervous — tensions continue to ratchet higher in the Middle East, new wrinkles are revealed in President Trump's impeachment trial, and the coronavirus outbreak is claiming more lives.

Jan 30, 2020 - Economy & Business
Orion Rummler

U.S. deficit projected to exceed $1 trillion in 2020

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. government's budget deficit is projected to top $1 trillion in 2020, according to the latest Congressional Budget Office report released Tuesday.

The big picture: If the projections pan out, this would be the first time since 2012 the deficit hit $1 trillion. In 2020, deficits are expected to increase from 4.6% of GDP to 5.4% in 2030 — growing to the highest sustained levels since World War II, according to the report.

Jan 28, 2020