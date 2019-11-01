National debt surpasses record $23 trillion

The U.S. national debt surpassed $23 trillion on Friday, per the Treasury Department and the Peterson Foundation.

Why it matters: The national debt met the $22 trillion mark just nine months ago and has soared $3 trillion since Trump took office, when it rested at $19.95 trillion. The White House projected in July that the federal deficit would surpass $1 trillion this year — the first time since the four-year period following the Great Recession.

