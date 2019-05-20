Ford eliminating 7,000 jobs, including 2,300 in North America

As a part of its multiyear restructuring plan, Ford will cut 7,000 jobs, or 10% of its global salaried workforce, the Wall Street Journal reports. Roughly 2,300 of those jobs are in North America, Ford's CEO said in an email Monday.

The big picture: The 500 layoffs coming this week will largely wrap up a restructuring of Ford’s global salaried workforce, but there is still work remaining to gets it global manufacturing operations in good shape, per Axios' Joann Muller.