Ford announces plans to ramp up production on all-electric truck

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer

The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 18, 2021. Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The most popular American pickups are poised to test whether the nation's obsession with trucks can go electric.

Driving the news: Ford on Tuesday announced plans to nearly double production capacity of its forthcoming F-150 Lightning amid what it called “soaring customer demand.”

Why it matters: The F-series and Silverado are the No. 1 and No. 3 best-selling pickups in America, respectively. If they go electric successfully, that could pave the way for automakers to transition the rest of their vehicle lineups into EVs, helping curb emissions from gas-powered cars.

  • Electric vehicle leader Tesla’s market cap is more than five times bigger than GM's and Ford's combined. But GM and Ford sold 1.26 million Silverado and F-series pickups in the U.S. in 2021 — 34% more than Tesla’s total vehicle sales worldwide.

What’s next: GM and Ford are positioned to jolt initial sales by tapping established relationships with fleet buyers, such as businesses and governments, that need a steady flow of new pickups and are eager to cut emissions.

  • Fleet buyers “have very predictable patterns of movement, so you can plan charging [logistics] better,” Autotrader analyst Michelle Krebs says.

Yes, but: Reaching consumers won't come easy. "Converting buyers from gas and diesel powered V8 and V6 engines may be a tough sell," AP reports.

Our thought bubble: As luxury automakers, Tesla and startup EV maker Rivian can charge a lot and can bypass traditional dealerships. But Ford and GM are poised to help EVs make significant inroads into middle America, where their brands are more well-established.

  • With both EV pickups starting at around $40,000, they will not be out of reach for traditional pickup buyers.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 4, 2022 - Energy & Environment

Ford to double electric F-150 production

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ford Motor Co. said on Tuesday that it's doubling production capacity for the forthcoming electric F-150 pickup to 150,000 annually to help meet demand for the vehicle.

Why it matters: Ford's F-series pickups have been the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. for decades, making the electric version a key indicator of whether pickups with a plug will find a mass market.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
11 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Why electric pickup trucks are so hot

Expand chart
Reproduced from IHS Markit; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ford's stock jumped 12% Tuesday after it revealed plans to boost production of the electric F-150 pickup, and today rival General Motors will unveil the electric version of the Chevy Silverado pickup.

Why it matters: Pickups' early prominence in the wider EV plans of U.S. auto giants (GM also has an electric Hummer and plans an electric Sierra) signals how the industry sees an opening in the truck market.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Jan 4, 2022 - Technology

Tesla opens showroom in Xinjiang province, despite China's human rights abuses

A visitor tests and sits in a Tesla model S during the 2021 International Motor Expo in Hong Kong. Photo: Chukrut Budrul/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tesla has opened a showroom in China's Xinjiang region, the province where the Chinese government has been accused of carrying out genocide against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

Why it matters: Human rights advocates panned Tesla's decision, which comes weeks after President Biden signed into law a bill banning imports from Xinjiang unless there's "clear and convincing evidence" that they weren't made with forced labor, and imposing sanctions on those responsible for the forced labor.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow