Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

GM's electric onslaught: Pickups, SUVs and delivery vans

Axios

The electric Chevy Silverado pickup. Photo courtesy of GM.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday outlined the next steps in the company's aggressive electric vehicle rollout, including a plug-in Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck and two SUVs, while demand for its electric delivery vans grows.

Why it matters: Pickups and SUVs are the heart of the U.S. vehicle market. Sales of electrified versions — if they take off — would help GM toward its goal of ending sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

GM's latest rollout and Barra's speech put more meat on the bones of GM's plan to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous technologies in the 2020-2025 period and roll out over two-dozen electric models.

Driving the news: In a virtual keynote address at CES, Barra detailed the steps GM is making in its quest to lead the industry in electric vehicles.

The new Silverado was the star of the show, redesigned from scratch based on GM's flexible Ultium EV platform.

  • But Barra also announced plans for a Chevrolet Equinox EV starting around $30,000 and a Chevy Blazer EV, both coming in 2023.

The other big news came from GM's Brightdrop commercial fleet subsidiary, whose electric vans are in high demand from companies like Walmart and FedEx.

  • FedEx, which just put the first of 500 Brightdrop EV600 vans into service recently, ordered another 2,000 of the vans to for deployment in the next few years.
  • FedEx Express Regional President of the Americas Richard Smith wants to buy tens of thousands of more vehicles from GM.
  • "Brightdrop is real. Their trucks are here now. They have a vehicle that works as advertised, and we love it and we want to buy a lot more of them."
  • Walmart, meanwhile, plans to use BrightDrop electric vans as part of its growing InHome delivery service, which sends trained Walmart employees to deliver fresh groceries directly into the customer’s kitchen or garage refrigerator.

Here's what GM shared about the upcoming Silverado pickup:

  • Two versions will be available to start — a loaded RST First Edition priced at $105,000 and a basic work truck (WT) for commercial fleet customers.
  • Both trucks will get an estimated range of 400 miles on a full charge, according to GM, and their 350-kW DC fast-charging capability means owners can add about 100 miles of EV range in 10 minutes.
  • The trucks feature up to 10 outlets that provide a total of 10.2 kW of electric power for a job site or campsite. The trucks can even be used to recharge another EV.
  • The fleet-oriented WT goes into production in spring 2023, and the RST First Edition launches in fall 2023. Additional versions starting at $39,900 will launch later in the 2024 model year.

The big picture: Transportation is the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, so the speed of EV penetration is one factor that will determine the future of those CO2 levels.

The Biden administration has set a non-binding goal of 50% of all new cars sold in 2030 in the U.S. to be zero-emissions models, including electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.

  • GM and several other auto giants have endorsed a 40%-50% aspiration, but cautioned that significant policy changes are needed.
  • However, President Biden's major climate legislation — which includes greatly expanded consumer incentives and other EV provisions — remains stalled on Capitol Hill.

The bottom line: Between its electric pickups — Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra and GMC Hummer — its expanding portfolio of Cadillac and Chevrolet passengers SUVs and crossovers and its Brightdrop electric vans, GM claims it will have the broadest range of electric vehicles.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 4, 2022 - Energy & Environment

Ford to double electric F-150 production

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ford Motor Co. said on Tuesday that it's doubling production capacity for the forthcoming electric F-150 pickup to 150,000 annually to help meet demand for the vehicle.

Why it matters: Ford's F-series pickups have been the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. for decades, making the electric version a key indicator of whether pickups with a plug will find a mass market.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Jan 4, 2022 - Economy & Business

Rideshare 2.0: Uber, Lyft rivals roll out EVs and employee drivers

Alto is launching its ride-hailing service in Washington, D.C., this week. Photo: Alto

Startups like Alto, Revel and Kaptyn are positioning themselves as Rideshare 2.0. — alternatives to Uber and Lyft that use employees rather than gig workers as drivers and put fleets of company-owned cars on the road.

Why it matters: These companies' vertically integrated business models mean they can roll out electric fleets more quickly than the current market leaders, whose pledges to go electric depend on persuading gig drivers to upgrade their personal cars to EVs.

  • The newcomers also rely on a whiff of cachet: Alto, for example, which plans an all-electric fleet by the end of 2023, uses a subscription model and touts "5-Star Vehicles + 5-Star Experiences."
  • "Our drivers are employees, not contractors, which benefits them — and you," Alto boasts.

Driving the news: Alto is starting service in Washington, D.C., this week and Silicon Valley by the end of the month, with ambitious growth plans for the rest of 2022 after raising $45 million more in capital last summer.

  • Alto currently offers rides in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami and its hometown of Dallas.
  • Most of its fleet consists of Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT6 and Volkswagen Atlas SUVs, and the company plans to have more than 1,000 Altos on the road by the end of September.

What's next: The company is negotiating to buy 3,000 EVs by the end of 2023.

  • That will require installation of charging infrastructure at its maintenance depots on the outskirts of each city where it operates.

The big picture: Alto joins Revel and Kaptyn in trying to reinvent the sector by avoiding the many stumbles that have tripped up Uber and Lyft over the years.

  • By employing their own drivers and maintaining their own fleets, these companies aim to provide more consistent, reliable, safe transportation, while ensuring that drivers can earn a decent living — and the companies can make a profit.
  • Revel, which is starting up in New York City, has a fleet of all-electric Teslas.
  • Kaptyn, which operates in Las Vegas, bills itself as a private car service with a fleet of premium EVs that lets you "experience travel zen in a comfortable, zero carbon footprint ride you can feel good about."

What they're saying: "We see it as the difference between Airbnb and Westin," Alto CEO Will Coleman tells Axios.

  • "Every single Westin is the same. They treat you the same. That's what you're going to get in an Alto, no matter what city you're in."

The catch: You'll pay more to ride in an Alto, as you would to stay at a Westin hotel.

How it works: Alto members pay a monthly access fee of $12.95, or $99 a year, which includes priority status when demand is high.

  • Member fares are comparable to an Uber XL, while guest fares are about the same as the more expensive Uber Black, says Coleman.
  • "That's what's required to pay the driver fairly, to pay for a vehicle that is safe, well-maintained and clean, and to build a business that works," Coleman said.
  • Drivers can earn from $15.50 to $18.75 per hour, depending on demand, plus company-paid health insurance.

The bottom line: Your options for getting around are multiplying.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
13 mins ago - World

Scoop: Israel's military intel chief says Iran deal better than no deal

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (center) hosts a Cabinet meeting. Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Pool via Getty Images

The head of Israeli military intelligence told ministers during a Security Cabinet meeting on Sunday that Israel will be better off if the Iran nuclear talks lead to a deal rather than collapsing without one, two Cabinet ministers who attended the meeting tell me.

Why it matters: While Israel campaigned vigorously against the 2015 nuclear deal, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett continues to take hawkish positions on diplomacy with Iran, the statements from Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva reflect a broader shift in the thinking of the Israeli defense establishment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

