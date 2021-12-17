Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Forbes editors testify before Trump grand jury

Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on October 18, 2021 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Two Forbes magazine editors testified Thursday before the grand jury investigating former President Trump and his business practices, according to a post on Forbes' website.

Driving the news: Forbes chief content officer and editor Randall Lane wrote in the post that he answered questions about articles he wrote in 2015 about Trump's fixation with appearing on the magazine's annual list of wealthiest people.

  • Lane said he testified for about 20 minutes and he confirmed various aspects of the articles he wrote in 2015, including the methodology that goes into the Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans.
  • He also said he confirmed that of the approximately 1,600 people who have been on the Forbes 400 since 1982, none of them "have been more fixated on their net worth than Donald Trump," per the post.
  • Lane also confirmed that Trump told him, "I look better if I’m worth $10 billion than if I’m worth $4 billion," and that Trump told said that a higher net worth number "was good for financing." 
  • Deputy wealth editor Chase Peterson-Withorn also testified, answering questions about a 2017 article he wrote about the size and value of Trump’s apartment at Trump Tower.

The big picture: The testimony comes as Manhattan prosecutors seek to determine whether Trump "committed fraud by exaggerating his wealth, not only to Forbes but to banks to secure more favorable loan terms," AP reports.

  • Trump's company, Trump Organization, and its finance chief, Allen Weisselberg in June were charged with tax fraud and are accused of evading taxes on lucrative fringe benefits, per AP.
  • Lane and Peterson-Withorn fought the subpoenas for their testimony, arguing that the testimonies "set a dangerous precedent" for journalistic integrity and potentially have a "chilling effect" on sources.

Alexi McCammond
Dec 16, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP primary fights are already getting nasty

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Republicans are facing crowded and increasingly nasty gubernatorial primaries in at least six states so far — with candidates sizing each other up over Donald Trump, election conspiracies and COVID-19 mandates.

Why it matters: These races are a snapshot of how the GOP is changing in real time ahead of the 2022 midterms. The party infighting threatens its ability to win elections, since the primary battles risk weakening their eventual nominees for the general election.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump SPAC deal leads to fraud lawsuit

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Private equity investor Brian Shevland is suing the CEO of the blank check company that it merging with former President Trump's social media platform, claiming a "brazen act of fraud."

Big picture: The lawsuit comes just a week after Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), led by Patrick Orlando, disclosed that it's under investigation by federal securities regulators. It also comes several months before Trump's company is slated to launch its first public products.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How Trump shifted the federal workforce for his policies

Expand chart
Data: Partnership for Public Service; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The federal workforce shifted in ways that aligned with Donald Trump's policy priorities during his four years as president, new data shared exclusively with Axios show.

Why it matters: Control over the 2.1 million-strong federal civilian workforce — the largest in the country — is a potent but often overlooked tool for presidents to shift policy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow