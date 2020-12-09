Forbes names world's 100 most powerful women

Forbes on Wednesday released its annual list of the 'World's 100 Most Powerful Women," with history-making figures like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among those featured.

Zoom in: 13 of the women named "helm some of the world’s biggest banks and financial institutions, positions they’ve leveraged to effect change in the world," Forbes' Samantha Todd writes.

Jane Fraser (No. 23), president of Citi and CEO of the global consumer banking business, in February becomes the first woman to head up a major Wall Street bank.

Anne Finucane (No. 36), vice chairman of Bank of America, has expanded the bank's "philanthropic efforts, committing $100 million in grants to increase the accessibility of food and medical supplies ... 'As we collectively navigate this health and humanitarian crisis, we recognize that the private sector can play a pivotal role,'" Finucane said in a statement.

No. 40: Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO, asset management, JPMorgan Chase.

No. 43: Marianne Lake, CEO, consumer lending, JPMorgan Chase.

"Of the 13 women in finance, just one is a newcomer to the ranking: Mellody Hobson (No. 94), co-CEO of money management firm Ariel Investments."

For the 10th consecutive year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is No. 1. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, is No. 2. Vice President-elect Harris is No. 3. Queen Elizabeth II is No. 46.