Louisiana food deserts expand during pandemic

Data: UrbanFootprint; Note: Colored by census blocks and grouped by county-level urban/rural classification; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Driven by a dramatic rise in unemployment, more than 1 in 3 Louisiana residents now lives in food insecure communities due to COVID-19, according to an analysis by data firm Urban Footprint.

Why it matters: People living in food deserts — usually more than a mile from a supermarket in a city or more than 10 miles in rural areas — have to make difficult choices between meeting basic needs like health care and food.

  • With drastically reduced public transit operations, many residents don't have reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

The big picture: Food insecurity is increasing across the nation.

  • Before COVID-19, about 37 million Americans were considered food insecure.
  • That number has risen 46% since the beginning of the outbreak, according to Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of Feeding America, in an April interview with McKinsey.
  • The pandemic has exposed long-running vulnerabilities and stark inequalities in resource distribution, in both rural and urban areas.

Zooming in: Louisiana ranks third in the nation for risk of food insecurity, following the District of Columbia and Georgia. Nearly half of newly food insecure communities are small towns and unincorporated rural areas.

  • 1.6 million Louisiana residents now live in food insecure communities, an increase of more than 500,000 since the beginning of the crisis.
  • Food insecurity has jumped dramatically in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, where approximately 65%  of residents live in food insecure communities. 
  • The top five food insecure cities in Louisiana are Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport, Baton Rouge and Alexandria.

Details: Urban Footprint worked with Center for Planning Excellence, a Louisiana nonprofit, to assess the state's food insecurity levels, tracking changes in social vulnerability, economic stress, health risk and accessibility.

  • While these factors all influence the increase in food insecurity, the steep climb in unemployment across the state (now 35%) has been the biggest driver, said Joe DiStefano, CEO and co-founder of Urban Footprint.
  • New Orleans now has a 51% unemployment rate, followed by 49% in Chalmette and 45% in Terrytown.

What's next: Pop-up food pantries can be placed at schools and churches in food desert neighborhoods to boost access, ideally allowing residents to be within a 10-minute walk of a grocery store or food outlet that sells healthy options.

Restaurants prepare for "distance eating"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Shorter menus, pricier food, less service, servers wearing masks and surgical gloves: The future of dining out looks far from festive.

Why it matters: Eating in restaurants is a creature comfort that matters a lot to many people, and the fact that the experience won't just go back to normal will unnerve and disappoint everyone who wishes the coronavirus would simply go away.

Arrow40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the South

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Several Southern states are seeing a rise in new coronavirus cases, moving them further away from an important target for safely reopening parts of their economies.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's reopening guidelines call for a consistent decline in new cases before proceeding with the process — and some states are proceeding even without clearing that threshold.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 5,011,467 — Total deaths: 328,368 — Total recoveries — 1,908,581Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 1,551,853 — Total deaths: 93,439 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. Federal response: Trump eases up on threat to withhold funding to Michigan over mail-in ballots, says he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two"CDC releases detailed 60-page roadmap on reopening.
  4. World: Confirmed deaths in Brazil's largest city spike by over 400%The pandemic is a force for deglobalizationGlobal cases spike over 24 hours.
  5. Business: Nearly half of U.S. households have lost income since mid-March.
  6. Education: In-person graduation ceremonies are tempting some schools.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

