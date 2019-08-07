It's especially complicated for Republicans. "GOP politicians are much more resistant to gun control than GOP voters are," per FiveThirtyEight's Perry Bacon Jr.

Republican lawmakers "have to be aware that a vote for some kind of gun control measure (even a popular one) could potentially get you cast as 'anti-gun,'" he writes, which could make them more vulnerable come election time.

We asked how many participants thought there should be a federal ban on assault weapons in the U.S. Every single person raised their hand.

There hasn't been unanimous agreement on anything in any of our previous five focus groups this year.

What they're saying: They maintained that position even when presented with the counterargument that if we start banning assault weapons, the government will try to ban other guns.

"That's a bunch of BS," said Dennis Pearson, a 66-year-old Obama/Trump voter.

said Dennis Pearson, a 66-year-old Obama/Trump voter. "If it's an assault gun it should be taken away," said Virginia Bailey, a 55-year-old Obama/Trump voter. Pearson agreed: "They're only made to kill people."

said Virginia Bailey, a 55-year-old Obama/Trump voter. "They're only made to kill people." These types of guns only have a place in the military or while hunting, others said.

in the military or while hunting, others said. "Anyone who feels the need to have an assault rifle probably shouldn't [have one]," said Theresa Nieswaag, a 34-year-old Obama/Trump voter.

to have an assault rifle probably shouldn't [have one]," said Theresa Nieswaag, a 34-year-old Obama/Trump voter. "The Dayton shooter had a clip with 100 rounds in it," said 63-year-old Doug S., throwing his hands up, adding: "Unnecessary."

had a clip with 100 rounds in it," said 63-year-old Doug S., throwing his hands up, adding: "Unnecessary." Various people shook their heads and said "Oh, yes" and "wonderful" to the idea of Congress passing a law that bans the personal ownership of assault weapons.

There was also unanimous support among these Romney/Clinton and Obama/Trump voters for a federal background check on the purchase of a weapon.

Some said people should be required to say what they intend to do with the gun and why they need it.

One woman said gun buyers' Facebook pages should be checked for hints of whether they have bad intentions.

Between the lines: Nobody thought it would be a good solution to have more armed Americans as a way to try to stop mass shooters. Instead, they said they wished their representatives in Washington would focus on:

Mental health and having more affordable options to get help with that, particularly with medication and therapy.

Banning the resale of guns at gun shows.

These voters recognized that banning assault weapons wouldn't automatically fix the problem, but they all agreed it's a helpful starting point. "Having that barrier makes it a lot harder if it's criminalized," said Jordan R., a 26-year-old Romney/Clinton voter.

Go deeper: Watch the full focus group video on gun control.