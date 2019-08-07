EDINA, Minn. — After three deadly mass shootings in one week, some swing voters here are ready to ban assault weapons and institute federal background checks on all gun purchases.
- That was one of the main takeaways from our Engagious/FPG focus group on Monday, which included 8 people who flipped from Barack Obama to Donald Trump and four who switched from Mitt Romney to Hillary Clinton.
Why it matters: While this is not a statistically significant sample like a poll, the responses show how some voters want the government to respond to the mass shootings that have shocked the nation. But there's still a long way for Congress to go before solutions like these are implemented.
- It's especially complicated for Republicans. "GOP politicians are much more resistant to gun control than GOP voters are," per FiveThirtyEight's Perry Bacon Jr.
- Republican lawmakers "have to be aware that a vote for some kind of gun control measure (even a popular one) could potentially get you cast as 'anti-gun,'" he writes, which could make them more vulnerable come election time.
We asked how many participants thought there should be a federal ban on assault weapons in the U.S. Every single person raised their hand.
- There hasn't been unanimous agreement on anything in any of our previous five focus groups this year.
What they're saying: They maintained that position even when presented with the counterargument that if we start banning assault weapons, the government will try to ban other guns.
- "That's a bunch of BS," said Dennis Pearson, a 66-year-old Obama/Trump voter.
- "If it's an assault gun it should be taken away," said Virginia Bailey, a 55-year-old Obama/Trump voter. Pearson agreed: "They're only made to kill people."
- These types of guns only have a place in the military or while hunting, others said.
- "Anyone who feels the need to have an assault rifle probably shouldn't [have one]," said Theresa Nieswaag, a 34-year-old Obama/Trump voter.
- "The Dayton shooter had a clip with 100 rounds in it," said 63-year-old Doug S., throwing his hands up, adding: "Unnecessary."
- Various people shook their heads and said "Oh, yes" and "wonderful" to the idea of Congress passing a law that bans the personal ownership of assault weapons.
There was also unanimous support among these Romney/Clinton and Obama/Trump voters for a federal background check on the purchase of a weapon.
- Some said people should be required to say what they intend to do with the gun and why they need it.
- One woman said gun buyers' Facebook pages should be checked for hints of whether they have bad intentions.
Between the lines: Nobody thought it would be a good solution to have more armed Americans as a way to try to stop mass shooters. Instead, they said they wished their representatives in Washington would focus on:
- Mental health and having more affordable options to get help with that, particularly with medication and therapy.
- Banning the resale of guns at gun shows.
These voters recognized that banning assault weapons wouldn't automatically fix the problem, but they all agreed it's a helpful starting point. "Having that barrier makes it a lot harder if it's criminalized," said Jordan R., a 26-year-old Romney/Clinton voter.
