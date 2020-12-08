Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Florida police raid home of data scientist who challenged state on COVID-19 data

Florida state police on Monday raided the home of a former state health department data scientist who created her own coronavirus case tracker as an alternative to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

Driving the news: The raid comes several months after Rebekah Jones was fired over what she said was refusing to "manipulate data" for the state, per the Tallahassee Diplomat.

  • The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its agents were investigating allegations that someone at her residence had illegally accessed the Department of Health's messaging system.

Of note: The Florida Health Department has called Jones' initial allegations of data manipulation "patently false."

  • A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told the Miami Herald in May that Jones was removed from her position for “a repeated course of insubordination," which included modifying the department's COVID-19 dashboard.

What she's saying: Jones tweeted Monday there will be no update today" on her COVID-19 dashboard.

  • "At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech. They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint," she added.
  • "They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids."
  • A video Jones tweeted shows several officers enter the home with their weapons drawn. “Come down the stairs, now,’' police shouted. “Police, come down now.”
  • As an agent points his gun up the stairs, Jones can be heard in the video saying, "he just pointed a gun at my children."
  • Jones tweeted that the agents took her phone and computer she uses to post the case numbers in Florida.
"This is what happens to scientists who do their job honestly. This is what happens to people who speak truth to power."
"If [Florida Gov. Ron] Desantis thought pointing a gun in my face was a good way to get me to shut up, he's about to learn just how wrong he was. I'll have a new computer tomorrow. And then I'm going to get back to work."

FDLE said in a statement to local media organizations that it "began an investigation November 10, 2020 after receiving a complaint from the Department of Health regarding unauthorized access to a Department of Health messaging system which is part of an emergency alert system, to be used for emergencies only."

  • "Agents believe someone at the residence on Centerville Court illegally accessed the system," the statement added, per the Tampa Bay Times.
  • The statement said FDLE agents “knocked on the door and called Ms. Jones in an attempt to minimize disruption to the family."
"Ms. Jones refused to come to the door for 20 minutes and hung up on agents. After several attempts and verbal notifications that law enforcement officers were there to serve a legal search warrant, Ms. Jones eventually came to the door and allowed agents to enter."
  • The Florida Department of Health directed Axios to the FDLE for comment. The FDLE did not immediately respond.

Go deeper: Ousted Florida health dept. data scientist creates coronavirus tracker

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden announces health team

In 2016, then-Vice President Biden walks with then-Rep. Xavier Becerra (right) to a meeting of the House Democratic caucus. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the key members of his health team, tapping California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be Health and Human Services secretary and Harvard infectious disease expert Rochelle Walensky to be director of the CDC.

Why it matters: The team will immediately be in charge of addressing what will likely still be an out-of-control pandemic, including the government's efforts to distribute coronavirus vaccines.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
17 hours ago - Health

Americans' mental health takes a huge pandemic hit

Reproduced from Gallup; Note: Margin of error ±4 percentage points; Table: Axios Visuals

Americans' mental health is the worst it's been in two decades, according to a new Gallup poll.

Between the lines: It's fairly obvious why, given that the once-in-a-generation pandemic was only the start of 2020's stressors. But once the pandemic ends, this unfortunate side effect could linger.

Axios
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci's "wear a mask" call tops the 2020 "Yale Book of Quotations"

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arriving at a June Senate hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

NAID director Anthony Fauci's appeal to Americans to "wear a mask" during the pandemic to prevent COVID-19 is the top quote of the year in The Yale Book of Quotations, per AP.

Driving the news: Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the Yale Law School who chooses quotes for the Yale Law School librarian's list first published in 2006, has said he picks ones that are famous or revealing of the spirit of the times — not necessarily eloquent or admirable.

