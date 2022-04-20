A Florida man pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in July 2019, prosecutors said.

Driving the news: David Hannon, 67, of Sarasota, admitted sending the Congress member an email saying "[You're] dead, you radical Muslim" and referring to her and other Congresswomen of color as "radical rats," and saying he was "going to shoot the Congresswomen in the head, per a Department of Justice statement.

Details: Hannon pleaded guilty to one count of threatening a federal official, according to the DOJ.

He sent the email after Omar and the three other Congress members held a televised press conference criticizing then-President Trump, NBC News reports.

The Trump supporter's plea deal "specifically repeated quotes containing curse words" from Trump "regarding social issues involving women and minorities," NBC notes.

Flashback: Omar said in April 2019 she had received an increase in death threats after then-President Trump tweeted a spliced video featuring her remarks on the 9/11 attacks.

What they're saying: "No one should fear violence because of who they are or what they believe,” U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg said in the Justice Department's statement.

"Unlawful threats against our elected officials are an assault against our democracy, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to seek justice in these cases.”

