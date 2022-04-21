Bill to end Disney's self-governing status heads to DeSantis' desk

The Florida House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill that would revoke the special status of Reedy Creek, a municipal district operated by Walt Disney Co.

Why it matters: The vote is a victory for Republican governor Ron DeSantis, who for weeks has been battling Disney over the state's controversial Parental Rights in Education Law — dubbed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" law.

The measure, which is certain to be signed into law by DeSantis, would have huge tax implications for Disney, AP reports.

Catch up quick: The Florida state senate on Wednesday voted 23-16 to eliminate the special status of Reedy Creek, which was created in 1967 to allow Disney to carry out municipal functions of its own.

The big picture: Disney, facing pressure from employees and fans, last month came out in opposition to DeSantis's law, which bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.

DeSantis in response suggested that he would support stripping Disney of the special status that allows it to operate as an independent government in the area surrounding its theme park.

What to watch: The bill, which DeSantis is almost certainly going to approve, would take effect in June 2023, the New York Times reports.

Go deeper ... DeSantis declares war on Disney