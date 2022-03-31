First federal lawsuit filed against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

LGBTQ advocates filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Florida's controversial Parental Rights in Education Bill — which critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law.

Why it matters: This is the first federal challenge to the law, which bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through 3rd grade.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure into law on Monday.

The big picture: The lawsuit was filed by the National Center for Lesbian Rights on behalf of Equality Florida, and contends that the new law violates students' First Amendment and other constitutional rights, per AP.