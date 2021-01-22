Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Florida requiring proof of residency to get coronavirus vaccine

A man receives COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker at a drive-thru site at Tropical Park on January 13, 2021 in Miami. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida's surgeon general issued new guidelines on Thursday requiring people seeking COVID-19 vaccines to provide proof of permanent or seasonal residency.

Driving the news: Of the more than 1 million people who have received the first dose of the vaccine in Florida as of Wednesday, over 39,000 reside out of state, per data from the Florida Department of Health. The number and reports of out-of-state recipients have caused concern over what many have described as "vaccine tourism."

Details: The vaccine is currently available in Florida to people age 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, health care personnel with direct patient contact, and individuals deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

  • Now, per state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees' advisory, vaccine providers in Florida must also ensure recipients are permanent or seasonal residents, or health care workers who have direct contact with patients.
  • Those seeking a vaccine must show a valid Florida driver's license or a copy of a valid Florida identification card, per local TV station, WTVJ.
  • Other documents, such as a mortgage and recent utility bills, can also be used as proof of residency in some cases.

What they're saying: "We're only doing [vaccines] for Florida residents," Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said at a news conference Tuesday, per CNN.

  • "You've got to live here either full-time or at least part-time," he added.
  • "Now we do have part-time residents who are here all winter," he said at a separate press conference, per CNN.
  • "They go to doctors here or whatever, that's fine. What we don't want is tourists, foreigners. We want to put seniors first, but we obviously want to put people that live here first in line."

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

COVID-19 vaccine: Private companies step in to fill logistics vacuum

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Last year we wrote several times about how VC-backed companies were helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine development and innovative testing solutions. Now the same thing is happening when it comes to vaccinations, a process beset by logistics and planning problems since the jump.

Driving the news: Carbon Health, a tech-enabled healthcare startup that recently raised $100 million in Series C funding, is now the primary back-end for vaccinations in the City of Los Angeles, including a massive drive-up program that just launched in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
12 hours ago - Health

Tackling mental health via app

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A tech startup is helping providers monitor their patients' moods and mental health status through a remote app.

Why it matters: Mental health is an unaddressed crisis in the U.S., and it's only gotten worse during COVID-19. NeuroFlow can help users track their own mental health while making it easier for health care professionals to identify when their patients are in crisis.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
12 hours ago - Health

New York City postpones vaccine appointments following shipment delays

Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

First dose appointments in 15 New York City sites have been postponed after a shipment of Moderna vaccines was delayed, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

The big picture: New York City was already feeling the pressure of vaccine shortages. de Blasio said that the city was on track to run out of vaccine doses as soon as Thursday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow