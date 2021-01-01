Florida becomes third state with COVID-19 variant

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Rapid coronavirus testing in Florida. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Florida on Thursday logged its first case of the new coronavirus variant spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom.
The big picture: After Colorado and California, this the third U.S. state to see a case of the variant. The Florida Department of Health says it was found in a man in his 20s with no history of travel.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that while the variant has increased transmissibility "there is no evidence to suggest that the variant has any impact on the severity of disease or vaccine efficacy."