Florida reported about 414,000 coronavirus cases Saturday, becoming the second-highest state total in the U.S. after California.

Why it matters: Florida has become the domestic epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and is on track to keep getting worse. California has about 435,000 cases and New York has roughly 411,000, according to their respective health departments.

