Flipboard expands its push into video

Flipboard on Thursday said it would bring its ad-supported video service "Flipboard TV" for free to Android and iOS devices.

Why it matters: The new venture expands and strengthens Flipboard's relationship with publishing partners and provides users with a new way to consume news and information on the app.

  • "This is probably the biggest update to Flipboard in very long time," CEO Mike McCue said. "This is our first real foray into bringing more video into our curation ecosystem."

The state of play: The product is free for all users, and will be supported by pre-roll ads. Users can choose to upgrade to a subscription-based, ad-free video experience.

  • Flipboard TV boasts thousands of videos across dozens of different topic areas, ranging from national news and information, to local news and information, hobbies and skills and more.
  • The video partners include existing Flipboard publishing partners, like Dow Jones and Vice Media, as well as local news publishers, like Gannett, as well as independent creators. Those partners will share ad revenue that's made off of their content with Flipboard.
  • "We are very fortunate to have those relationships and that's why we are able to expand to this amazing content," says Claus Enevoldsen, Head of Growth at Flipboard.

As is true for its text-based product, Flipboard curates and vets all publishing partners. The consumer experience is customized using data and algorithms, but is informed by human curation and editorial oversight.

The big picture: The expansion to premium video comes after a series of product and content updates over the past year, like the addition of a native video player.

Facebook warns advertisers on Apple privacy changes

Facebook is warning advertisers that they can expect weaker ad performance from iPhone users once iOS 14 comes out next month and is telling them to create second advertiser accounts to contain the disruption.

Why it matters: Many of Facebook's advertising partners rely on Apple's "Identifier for Advertisers" (IDFA) user tracking feature to, for instance, target would-be users by interest and see if they actually clicked on a mobile ad directing them to install a particular app. Changes to IDFA coming with iOS 14 will have a big impact on the marketing strategies for many businesses, and on Facebook's bottom line.

Microsoft working with Walmart on TikTok deal

Microsoft is working with Walmart on its efforts to buy TikTok's U.S. business from China's ByteDance, Axios has learned from multiple sources close to the process.

The state of play: The idea would be to help turn TikTok U.S. into more of an e-commerce app for creators and users, much like what TikTok parent company ByteDance does with a similar app in China.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 24,215,678 — Total deaths: 826,743 — Total recoveries: 15,835,348Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 5,825,810 — Total deaths: 179,770 — Total recoveries: 2,084,465 — Total tests: 74,549,129Map.
  3. Health: The CDC's revised testing guidance could foreshadow a new debacle — Coronavirus cases fell by 15% this week.
  4. Business: Nasdaq is on the verge of doubling in 20 months — Salesforce to cut 1,000 jobs.
  5. Extreme weather: Hurricane Laura collides with the coronavirus pandemic.
