Flipboard expands its push into video

Flipboard on Thursday said it would bring its ad-supported video service "Flipboard TV" for free to Android and iOS devices.

Why it matters: The new venture expands and strengthens Flipboard's relationship with publishing partners and provides users with a new way to consume news and information on the app.

"This is probably the biggest update to Flipboard in very long time," CEO Mike McCue said. "This is our first real foray into bringing more video into our curation ecosystem."

The state of play: The product is free for all users, and will be supported by pre-roll ads. Users can choose to upgrade to a subscription-based, ad-free video experience.

Flipboard TV boasts thousands of videos across dozens of different topic areas, ranging from national news and information, to local news and information, hobbies and skills and more.

The video partners include existing Flipboard publishing partners, like Dow Jones and Vice Media, as well as local news publishers, like Gannett, as well as independent creators. Those partners will share ad revenue that's made off of their content with Flipboard.

"We are very fortunate to have those relationships and that's why we are able to expand to this amazing content," says Claus Enevoldsen, Head of Growth at Flipboard.

As is true for its text-based product, Flipboard curates and vets all publishing partners. The consumer experience is customized using data and algorithms, but is informed by human curation and editorial oversight.

The big picture: The expansion to premium video comes after a series of product and content updates over the past year, like the addition of a native video player.