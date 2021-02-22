Sign up for our daily briefing

Fitbit CEO: Wearables can detect COVID and more

Ina Fried, author of Login

Fitbit started out trying to make us healthier by making us take a few extra steps. Now such wearables can help detect diseases like COVID-19 and even spot signs of depression, CEO James Park told "Axios on HBO."

Why it matters: Early detection is important for a range of health conditions, but especially so with communicable diseases like the flu or COVID-19.

Early studies show that, used in combination and over time, such sensors can be as effective as standard questions in evaluating whether someone is showing signs of depression.

And with COVID-19, Park says, a new algorithm was able to use Fitbit data, including heart rate fluctuations, to spot the disease a day or two before symptoms appear.

  • That may not sound like a lot, Park said, but "it's pretty profound in the sense that if you could tell people one to two days before that they should start self-quarantining, that could actually have a pretty meaningful impact on the spread of the disease."
  • Other companies, including smart ring maker Oura, are also studying ways their data can be used to detect COVID-19.

The big picture: Park acknowledged that spotting diseases was not part of his initial plan, but said that as the company has added sensors over the years, its products have gained new uses.

  • In addition to tracking steps, Fitbit's newest devices can track body temperature, oxygen levels and even measure stress.

Between the lines: Fitbit itself is changing too, having recently become part of Google. Even though Fitbit sits on a trove of health data, including 14 years of Park's own health data, Park said he trusts the company to stick to the privacy protections Fitbit has promised as well as Google's pledges not to use health data for advertising purposes.

  • "That was, you know, one of the key things in our conversations with Google that led us to ultimately agree to the merger," Park said.

Nicholas Johnston, author of Special Report
12 hours ago - Health

NIH director slams maskless Republicans — helped kill thousands

The politicization of mask wearing during the pandemic may have led to the deaths of "tens of thousands" of Americans because of increased spread of COVID-19, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins tells "Axios on HBO."

What they're saying: "The evidence was pretty compelling by last March or April that uniform wearing of masks would reduce transmission of this disease. And yet, with a variety of messages through a variety of sources, mask wearing became a statement about your political party or an invasion of your personal freedom."

Dave Lawler, author of World
22 hours ago - World

America's vaccine rollout has been among the best in the world

America’s much-maligned vaccine rollout is actually going relatively well, at least compared to other wealthy countries.

The big picture: The U.S. has carried out more vaccinations than any country in the world, and given a first dose to a higher percentage of its population (12%) than all but five countries: Israel, the Seychelles, the UAE, the U.K. and Bahrain.

Axios
Updated Feb 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Americans wearing masks in 2022 is "possible," Fauci says — Why we're still waiting for rapid, at-home COVID tests.
  2. Vaccine: America's vaccine rollout has been among the best in the world.
  3. Education: Enrollment drops at U.S. community colleges.
  4. World: U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines.
  5. 1 🎶 thing: The pandemic puts endangered jazz history at greater risk.
