From the front, it's very hard to tell the just-introduced iPhone 11 Pro isn't just an iPhone XS, but flip it over, and you can see the phone's main standout feature, a third rear camera.

The bottom line: As impressive as the new images coming from the camera appear to be, it may be tough to convince existing owners that an added camera, faster chip and improved battery life offer enough reasons to upgrade. But have a look for yourself in this video.