First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas

People wait and sign waivers ahead of a Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Houston, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images.

The first confirmed death in the U.S. from the Omicron variant was reported in Texas' Harris County on Monday.

Why it matters: The man who died was in his 50s, unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a press release.

The big picture: The CDC reported on Monday that Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

What they're saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient’s family, and we extend our deepest sympathies,” said Barbie Robinson, Harris County Public Health Executive Director.

  • "We urge all residents who qualify to get vaccinated and get their booster shot if they have not already," Robinson added.

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
Updated 17 hours ago - Health

CDC: Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases

People queue at a street-side COVID-19 testing booth in New York's Times Square on Dec. 20. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The Omicron variant accounted for more than 73% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated data released on Monday.

The big picture: The data showed nearly a six-fold increase in Omicron’s share of COVID-19 infections in just one week.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID isn't finished with us— Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases, CDC says — Biden tests negative after contact with staff member infected with virus — Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode.
  2. Vaccines: Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot — Moderna says booster dose effective against Omicron.
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge.
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 12 hours ago - Sports

NHL pauses season through Christmas due to COVID surge

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The National Hockey League announced it's briefly postponing all NHL games from Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Omicron variant spreads across North America.

Why it matters: Monday night's announcement of the postponement until Dec. 27 means the NHL is the first major pro sports league in North America to pause its season due to the coronavirus surge.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

