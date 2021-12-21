First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas

The first confirmed death in the U.S. from the Omicron variant was reported in Texas' Harris County on Monday.

Why it matters: The man who died was in his 50s, unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a press release.

The big picture: The CDC reported on Monday that Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

The first Omicron variant death in the world was reported in Britain in December.

What they're saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient’s family, and we extend our deepest sympathies,” said Barbie Robinson, Harris County Public Health Executive Director.