Scoop: Goldman Sachs hires first-ever chief marketing officer
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Goldman Sachs has hired former AT&T chief brand officer Fiona Carter as its first-ever chief marketing officer, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.
Why it matters: While Goldman spends less than some of its financial services competitors on advertising, the company has built a robust in-house media team that produces everything from podcasts to live events and videos.
Details: Carter will join the executive office as a partner, reporting to Goldman Sachs president and chief operating officer John Waldron.
- Carter will lead Goldman Sachs’ brand marketing, content and digital strategy globally, according to the memo.
- She will work closely with businesses across the company to elevate unified brand messaging.
The big picture: Carter is a marketing veteran who spent five years at AT&T and, prior to that, served as chief operating officer at Omnicom, a global agency.
- At AT&T, she was responsible for an annual advertising budget of over $5 billion, one of the largest advertising budgets in the U.S.
What's next: Carter's last day at AT&T is this Friday. She starts on Sept. 1.
