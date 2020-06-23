2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Goldman Sachs hires first-ever chief marketing officer

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs has hired former AT&T chief brand officer Fiona Carter as its first-ever chief marketing officer, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: While Goldman spends less than some of its financial services competitors on advertising, the company has built a robust in-house media team that produces everything from podcasts to live events and videos.

Details: Carter will join the executive office as a partner, reporting to Goldman Sachs president and chief operating officer John Waldron.

  • Carter will lead Goldman Sachs’ brand marketing, content and digital strategy globally, according to the memo.
  • She will work closely with businesses across the company to elevate unified brand messaging.

The big picture: Carter is a marketing veteran who spent five years at AT&T and, prior to that, served as chief operating officer at Omnicom, a global agency.

  • At AT&T, she was responsible for an annual advertising budget of over $5 billion, one of the largest advertising budgets in the U.S.

What's next: Carter's last day at AT&T is this Friday. She starts on Sept. 1.

Marisa Fernandez
21 mins ago - Health

Fauci says Trump has never told coronavirus task force to slow down testing

Anthony Fauci and three other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified to Congress Tuesday that President Trump has never told them to slow down coronavirus testing, and that the U.S. "will in fact be doing more testing" as infections continue to surge in a number of states.

Why it matters: White House officials have insisted that President Trump's claim at a rally on Saturday that he asked to slow down testing because it results in a higher confirmed case count was "tongue-in-cheek." Trump said on Tuesday, however, that the comments were not a joke, telling reporters: "I don't kid."

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
54 mins ago - World

In media agency shakeup, conservative groups push for Falun Gong-backed internet tools

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In the wake of a leadership change at the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), a small group of religious freedom advocates is trying to secure millions of dollars in funding for two internet censorship circumvention tools developed by supporters of the Falun Gong, a controversial religious group banned in China.

Why it matters: In recent years, Falun Gong supporters have made common cause with the global far-right, and a growing rapport between its advocates and U.S. ultra-conservatives within USAGM could override internal vetting processes and channel funding toward pet projects.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 9,131,445 — Total deaths: 472,856 — Total recoveries — 4,557,026Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 2,313,445 — Total deaths: 120,451 — Total recoveries: 640,198 — Total tested: 27,553,581Map.
  3. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: People in red states are feeling the risk.
  4. Federal government: Trump says "I don't kid" about slowing down coronavirus testing.
  5. Cities: Coronavirus could push more Americans to the suburbs.
