Goldman Sachs has hired former AT&T chief brand officer Fiona Carter as its first-ever chief marketing officer, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: While Goldman spends less than some of its financial services competitors on advertising, the company has built a robust in-house media team that produces everything from podcasts to live events and videos.

Details: Carter will join the executive office as a partner, reporting to Goldman Sachs president and chief operating officer John Waldron.

Carter will lead Goldman Sachs’ brand marketing, content and digital strategy globally, according to the memo.

She will work closely with businesses across the company to elevate unified brand messaging.

The big picture: Carter is a marketing veteran who spent five years at AT&T and, prior to that, served as chief operating officer at Omnicom, a global agency.

At AT&T, she was responsible for an annual advertising budget of over $5 billion, one of the largest advertising budgets in the U.S.

What's next: Carter's last day at AT&T is this Friday. She starts on Sept. 1.

Go deeper: AT&T chief brand officer Fiona Carter to exit later this month