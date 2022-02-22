Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Fintech funding on track for new records this year

Lucinda Shen
Expand chart
Data: Citi Global Insights/Dealroom.co; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fintech investors didn't get the note about the growth stock pullback. Some $18.2 billion in funding flowed to fintech companies in the first month-and-half of 2022, putting in on track to beat last year's historical record, per a Friday report from Citi Global Insights.

Why it matters: Companies in the space attracted a record $136.8 billion last year and market observers wondered if those nosebleed levels of funding could hold. The numbers so far suggest investors are emphatically saying yes.

Driving the news: Through last week, 2022 fintech funding trended 20% above all of January to February 2021, with mega deals from the likes of FNZ, Citadel Securities, and Checkout.com driving the numbers.

Between the lines: Not all fintech is the same. Crypto has had the biggest gains this year, with $4.1 billion raised compared to about $800 million in the first two months of last year. That crowned it as the second hottest sector so far this year behind wealth management.

  • In the first two months of 2021, U.S. companies dominated with 64% of the pie. This year, Europe (32%) is giving America (39%) a run for its money.

Yes, but: Many of these deals likely priced in 2021, when valuations were still hot and the threat of interest rate hikes more distant. Private markets are after all a few quarters delayed compared to public markets.

  • Yes but, but: There's near-record amounts of dry powder across the private equity industry in need of deployment, with specialized funds focused on crypto popping up left and right.

The bottom line: The jury is still out on whether fintech funding will actually notch a new record this year. But, if there is a slowdown, it could be more of a controlled drop than a mass implosion.

This is part of Fintech Deals, an Axios Pro newsletters on everything you need to know in the industry. Start your 14-day free trial.

Dave Lawler
51 mins ago - World

Blinken cancels meeting with Russian counterpart over Ukraine invasion

Blinken (foreground) with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Ina Fassbender/Pool via Getty

Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced on Tuesday that he had canceled a planned meeting on Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov due to Russia's move into eastern Ukraine.

Why it matters: While Blinken said he remained "committed to diplomacy," the channels through which U.S. and European officials had hoped to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine are now closing. Blinken said it is now clear that President Vladimir Putin intended to invade all along.

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios)
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Thousands of Chicago students and their parents to get full college scholarships

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Thousands of Chicago students — plus their parents — will have a better shot at graduating from college with a full-ride scholarship program announced at five public schools on Tuesday.

The big picture: The program will give mostly Black and Latino students scholarships starting in the fall semester.

Dave LawlerZachary Basu
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Biden sanctions Russian banks and declares Ukraine invasion has begun

President Biden announced what he called the "first tranche" in a series of stiff sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine, targeting two Russian banks and the country's sovereign debt.

Why it matters: Biden said Russia's recognition of two separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine and decision to deploy troops there indicated Vladimir Putin was "carving out a big chunk in Ukraine" and "setting up a rationale to go much further."

