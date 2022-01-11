Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Citadel Securities gets its first-ever outside investment

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

Citadel Securities, the electronic trading firm controlled by Ken Griffin, raised $1.15 billion from Sequoia Capital and Paradigm at a $22 billion valuation.

Why it matters: This is the first-ever outside investment in Citadel Securities, which claims to have its digital fingers in around 27% of daily U.S. stock trades. Citadel Securities also has over 1,600 global clients, including large sovereign wealth funds, and this deal could be setting it up for an IPO.

Be smart: Citadel Securities says it operates separately from Griffin's similarly-named hedge fund group, which was discussed a lot in the aftermath of last year's meme mess involving GameStop, Robinhood et al.

The bottom line: "Now that is payment for order flow." — @IvanTheK

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: United Airlines employee deaths dropped to zero after vaccine mandate, company says — Employers left scrambling as workers call in sick — The Biden administration’s COVID credibility crisis.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: WHO warns against treating COVID as "endemic"Axios-Ipsos poll: America retrenches on COVID — Insurers to cover costs for at-home COVID tests starting Saturday — Novak Djokovic wins Australian visa appeal
  4. States: Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate — New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
20 mins ago - Economy & Business

Powell hearing shows political pressures facing the Fed

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faced a Senate confirmation hearing for a second term leading the central bank Tuesday. It showed the exceptionally difficult political balancing act the Fed will face in the coming years.

Why it matters: Powell appears on track to be confirmed, but if so his second term will involve a gantlet of political and economic cross-pressures.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Health

WHO warns against treating COVID as "endemic"

People wearing face masks walk along a commercial area at the Vendrell Tarragona in Spain on January 5, 2022. Photo: Ramon Costa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday against treating COVID-19 as an "endemic" illness.

Driving the news: "We still have a huge amount of uncertainty and a virus that is evolving quite quickly, imposing new challenges," Catherine Smallwood, WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, said during a Tuesday press briefing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow