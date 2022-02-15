The Financial Times will soon reach 1 million digital-only subscribers, a source familiar with the numbers confirms to Axios.

Why it matters: The FT has had a digital paywall since 2002. It was one of the first publishers to introduced a metered paywall in 2007, before transitioning over to paid subscription trials in 2015.

The company has seen subscriptions surge in recent months amid efforts to expand globally outside of the U.K. and experiments with subscriber-only products.

By the numbers: In total, the company has 1.17 million paid subscribers and will reach 1 million digital-only subscribers later this month, according to internal estimates. It's unclear how many of those subscribers are on promotional plans.

Roughly 500,000 subscribers come from the U.K., with the U.S. its second-biggest market.

Flashback: The FT said it topped 1 million paid readers in 2019, but that figure included print subscribers.

The FT was bought by Japanese media giant Nikkei for $1.3 billion in 2015. Executives in the past have credited Nikkei's support for its success in building out its subscription model.

By the numbers: For the full year of 2021, The FT's total group revenues, including journalism products and other professional services, reached £438 million, or $593 million USD, up 18% year-over-year.

Digital journalism makes up 46% of total revenues.

The big picture: There's been a surge in digital subscriptions across digital news outlets. In December, The Guardian surpassed 1 million digital-only subscribers.

What's next: In March, the company will launch a new app called "The FT Edit app" that will give readers access to eight feature articles every weekday at a much lower price point.

The app will be available to subscribers via Apple's app store. The paper has historically had disagreements with Apple over revenue and data sharing agreements.

What to watch: Last month, journalists at the Financial Times' U.S. operation said they are looking to unionize, arguing that the U.S. accounts for 30% of the FT’s global readership, but that the U.S. newsroom accounts for 11% of the company’s 700 journalists.