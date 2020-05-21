2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Millions took advantage of financial hardship programs in April for credit cards and auto loans

Reproduced from TransUnion; Table: Axios Visuals

The number of borrowers not making payments on their credit cards and auto loans rose by thousands of percentage points in April as nearly 15 million credit cards and 3 million auto loans were placed in financial hardship programs.

The state of play: The numbers have surged from March, when less than 0.01% of credit cards and about 0.6% of auto loans were in the programs, according to data from credit reporting agency TransUnion.

Yes, but: The programs allow borrowers to temporarily stop making payments, suggesting voluntary elections rather than missed payments.

The big picture: TransUnion notes that its measure of consumer liquidity has increased as forbearance programs reduce monthly minimum payment obligations and free up capital for Americans.

  • The company also notes that credit card balances are decreasing as consumers reduce spending and make larger payments.
  • Credit scores generally have been stable with overall credit ratings actually increasing with fewer consumers in the subprime risk tier.

Between the lines: Mortgage delinquency rates declined slightly, with 94.4% of loan holders current in April, up from 93.7% in March, and the foreclosure rate has ticked down from March by 9.7 percentage points.

Go deeper: "Astronomical" U.S. debt from coronavirus measures will reshape the Treasury market

Go deeper

Coronavirus is reshaping urban mobility

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is remaking city landscapes worldwide, and the ultimate scope and duration of the changes will influence the future of urban mobility, pollution and even global oil demand.

Driving the news: Many cities are changing street uses and restricting cars (to varying degrees) to create new and socially distant opportunities for pedestrians, cyclists and diners.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow22 mins ago - Economy & Business

2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 2.43 million workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Department of Labor said on Thursday.

Why it matters: Americans are still filing jobless claims at historically high rates as the coronavirus crisis takes a record toll on the economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow52 mins ago - Economy & Business

Corporate debt issuance has already topped $1 trillion in 2020

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Barely five months into the year, U.S. investment-grade companies already have issued more than $1 trillion in debt — nearly as much as in all of 2019, which was well above average.

Why it matters: And buying shows no sign of letting up, thanks in large part to ultra-low interest rates and the Fed's promise of "no limit" purchases of Treasury, investment-grade corporate and even junk bonds.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business