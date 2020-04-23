2 hours ago - Economy & Business

"Astronomical" U.S. debt from coronavirus measures will reshape the Treasury market

Dion Rabouin

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Even before expected new stimulus measures are passed, the U.S. government's annual deficit will likely top $4 trillion this year, analysts at BMO Capital Markets write.

Why it matters: "These are astronomical numbers that will reshape the Treasury market for years, if not decades, to come."

By the numbers: BMO estimates the U.S. will need to borrow more than $4.3 trillion, with the bulk of debt being financed as Treasury bonds in the second and third quarters, totaling roughly $3.5 trillion — $1.9 trillion and $1.6 trillion, in each quarter, respectively.

  • The previous quarterly net issuance record was "a comparatively minimal $569.2 billion" in the fourth quarter of 2008.

Between the lines: The Fed is currently equipped to buy around $2.6 trillion through its quantitative easing program, leaving a $1.7 trillion mountain for the market to swallow, BMO analysts say.

What's next: The Bank of America Global Research expects Congress to pass another large package worth up to $1.5 trillion that "extends on provisions in the CARES Act and provides much needed aid to State and Local Governments."

  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed in a recent interview that the White House expects much more debt to come: “This is a war, and we need to win this war and we need to spend what it takes to win the war."

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Ursula Perano

Bipartisan senators propose $500 billion for states in next coronavirus bill

Sen. Bill Cassidy. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Sunday proposed a $500 billion fund for state and local governments to be included in Congress' next coronavirus rescue package.

Why it matters: The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last month provided direct payments to Americans and relief for small businesses, but did not include funds specifically intended to kickstart state economies that have been wiped out by the pandemic.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus has hit American farmers from all sides

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. farmers are fighting for their livelihoods as the coronavirus pandemic slashes commodity values, cuts off supply chains and closes markets around the globe to their products.

Why it matters: Farmers are at the center of industries being hardest hit by the virus and states' stay-at-home orders.

