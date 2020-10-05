38 mins ago - Technology

Exclusive: Design tool Figma nabs Google veteran Ken Norton

Ina Fried, author of Login

Image: Figma

Figma, a popular online design tool, has hired Ken Norton, the product veteran who left Google last week after 14 years there, to be Figma's director of product, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Though not well known outside design circles, Figma is part of a growing group of online workplace tools that have carved out a valuable and significant role in contemporary corporate life.

What they're saying: In an interview, Norton and Figma CEO Dylan Field confirmed the hire.

  • Norton said he always assumed he would leave Google for a job that called to him, saying he ended up staying at the company far longer than he expected, most recently in GV, one of its venture capital units.
  • After using Figma for nine months, he said he approached the company about joining.

The big picture: Figma has also seen some novel uses amid the pandemic. Field said it has been used for everything from serving as a remote whiteboard to creating a virtual Silicon Valley to engaging in a little multiplayer Pong.

  • But its main focus is on expanding the use of its product among designers and building a greater community. A new option encourages those using the site to share some of their creations under a Creative Commons license that allows others to make use of and remix the designs.
  • "We think we've got so much more to do on collaboration," Field said.

Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 35,238,623 — Total deaths: 1,038,027 — Total recoveries: 24,545,482Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 7,419,594 — Total deaths: 209,737 — Total recoveries: 2,911,699 — Total tests: 107,874,833Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus is in control.
  4. Politics: Meadows: "Still optimistic" that Trump will return to White House on Monday — Trump's health: What we knowTrumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  5. Business: Markets are unfazed by Trump's coronavirus uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  6. Sports: The NFL continues despite postponed games and multiple players testing positive for the coronavirus.
  7. 🎧 Listen: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Ina Fried, author of Login
45 mins ago - Technology

Everyone turns to Twitter as Trump battles COVID-19

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As Americans collectively process the president's bout with COVID-19, they are solidifying Twitter's role as both our national water cooler and key source of official and unofficial information.

Why it matters: Twitter's architecture makes it a natural forum to turn to during key news moments, and the crisis has shown the platform's continuing value in that role. But the moment is also displaying many of the service's weaknesses — a vulnerability to rumor and speculation, security gaps, and inconsistent rules enforcement.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Markets are unfazed by Trump's coronavirus uncertainty

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Stocks rallied overnight in Asia and U.S. stock futures are poised to open higher as markets have shown little impact from news that President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.

The state of play: Even in the immediate aftermath of Trump sharing the news on Twitter, currency and Treasury markets, which historically have been more attuned to economic and geopolitical upheaval than stocks, had little reaction.

