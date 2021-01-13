Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Fertility app settles probe into data sharing with Facebook, Google

Illustration: Flo

A fertility app with more than 100 million customers on Wednesday settled a Federal Trade Commission investigation into allegations that it shared health information with Google, Facebook and other companies without users' consent.

Details: The FTC said Flo promised users of its Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker app that their health information would be kept private, but instead shared data, including whether a user was pregnant, with companies that provided marketing and analytics services.

What's next: Flo will get users' consent before sharing their health information and obtain an independent review of its privacy practices as part of the terms of the settlement.

  • The FTC also is requiring Flo to notify users that it shared period and pregnancy information with the analytics divisions of Facebook, Google and others.

What they're saying: In a statement, Flo said the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing, and will allow the company to avoid the "time and expense of litigation."

  • "Flo did not at any time share users’ names, addresses, or birthdays with anyone," the company said. "We do not currently, and will not, share any information about our users’ health with any company unless we get their permission."

Ursula Perano
Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump becomes first president to be impeached twice

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House voted 232-197 to impeach President Trump for “incitement of insurrection" after a violent pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol last week while Congress met to count the Electoral College vote.

Why it matters: Trump is now the only president in history to have been impeached twice — his first impeachment happened just over a year ago in December of 2019. He has just one week left in his term before President-elect Biden is sworn-in on Jan. 20.

Orion Rummler
Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Here are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

10 Republican lawmakers voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, one day after GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) became the highest-ranking House Republican to do so.

Why it matters: Trump's second impeachment in the House is the most bipartisan in U.S. history, garnering support from more members of the president's own party than ever before. House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Large corporations cut off political donations after Capitol siege

Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty

Several corporations and tech giants are restricting or suspending political contributions after the siege on the Capitol.

Why it matters: The politics of pandering to the mob have become too dangerous for many of America's business leaders.

