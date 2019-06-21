Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Felix Sater to face subpoena after skipping House Intel testimony

Tamir Sapir and Felix Sater (right) attend the Trump Soho Hotel Condominium Launch Party in 2007. Photo: Will Ragozzino/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Felix Sater, a Russian-born real estate developer, failed to show up for his closed-door testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Friday about his work with Michael Cohen to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

The big picture: Sater, who had previously been set to testify publicly before House Intel prior to the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, will now face a subpoena to compel his testimony, according to a committee spokesperson. Trump's efforts to build a Trump Tower in Russia — and the potential business entanglements that ensued — are of particular interest to House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

