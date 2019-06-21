Felix Sater, a Russian-born real estate developer, failed to show up for his closed-door testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Friday about his work with Michael Cohen to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

The big picture: Sater, who had previously been set to testify publicly before House Intel prior to the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, will now face a subpoena to compel his testimony, according to a committee spokesperson. Trump's efforts to build a Trump Tower in Russia — and the potential business entanglements that ensued — are of particular interest to House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

