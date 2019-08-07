FedEx said Wednesday that it will not renew its U.S. ground delivery contract with Amazon, Bloomberg first reported.

The big picture: The shipping giant's decision, coupled with its move just weeks ago to end its contract to transport Amazon packages by air, comes as Amazon transforms from a customer to a competitor. The e-commerce company is adding trucks, planes, employees and even an air hub to strengthen its logistics arm — directly targeting the big U.S. shippers.