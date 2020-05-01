1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The Fed's expanded lending looks to help fill the holes PPP missed

Dion Rabouin

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

While business owners have largely praised the federal government's fast response and the good intent of the CARES Act, it has left much to be desired.

The state of play: It is believed that one of the reasons for the Fed's expanded lending under the Main Street facility is the struggles of the Paycheck Protection Program.

What it means: With the Small Business Administration overwhelmed by demand and many small business owners unable to access funding, PPP has been plagued by bad news since even before it launched.

Where it stands: "PPP was the right idea but it was intended to be a short-term measure and really needs structural changes that can, in addition to a major infusion of resources, give travel businesses and their workers a real chance to survive," Tori Barnes, executive VP of public affairs and policy at the U.S. Travel Association, said during a media briefing Thursday.

  • "There are many businesses with no customers, with no revenues that are left out altogether of PPP and the CARES Act."

Between the lines: By reducing the size of the loans it offers (which unlike PPP loans cannot be forgiven), the Fed's Main Street program allows medium-sized businesses direct access to its seemingly bottomless supply of cheap capital through financial institutions that take on, at most, 15% of the risk while the central bank shoulders the rest.

  • "By lowering the minimum loan size you’re going to be able to reach a lot of companies that would’ve been in that PPP range," Amanda Fischer, policy director for the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, tells Axios.
  • "$500,000 is still bigger than the average PPP loan recipient, but this isn’t Wall Street levels of money."

Of note: The Fed also is buying PPP loans to clear them from bank balance sheets and allow more lending.

Go deeper: How many big companies got PPP loans

Go deeper

Felix Salmon

The plight of restaurants and retail in the face of coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Good restaurants are by their nature small businesses — and they're bearing the brunt of the coronavirus shutdown as locked-down retail and service-sector businesses can shut down and reopen much more easily.

Why it matters: The CARES Act has earmarked hundreds of billions of dollars to help small businesses through this crisis, but it has largely failed small restaurants.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - Economy & Business
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informing President Vladimir Putin of the development in a televised meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 231,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 16 hours ago - Health
Dan Primack

Why venture capital can't bail out startups during the coronavirus crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As more and more venture capital-backed startups acknowledge having received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, many have wondered why their VCs didn't bail them out.

What's happening: It comes down to the deep pocket fallacy. Venture capital funds are not the same as the rich uncle. They have their own investors, or limited partners, to whom they owe a fiduciary duty.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow22 hours ago - Economy & Business