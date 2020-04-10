2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Some economists wary of Fed's coronavirus-driven asset purchases

Dion Rabouin
Data: Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios Visuals

Some market analysts and economists have gotten wary of the Fed's expanding laundry list of asset purchases.

Why it matters: The big worry for most is that the Fed is now manipulating larger and larger swaths of what is supposed to be a free market.

  • Just as investors reap gains in good times when the economy is strong, they are supposed to suffer losses when it weakens, and the Fed is artificially keeping that from happening.

What they're saying: "The Fed has redefined moral hazard by acceding its independence to the Treasury Department with the establishment of the Special Purpose Vehicle to purchase corporate bonds which is in direct violation of the Federal Reserve Act," Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO of Quill Intelligence and a former adviser to the Dallas Fed, tells Axios in an email.

  • "Investors are wise to the Fed having crossed this red line ... and are acting under the auspices of the Fed continuing to expand the array of assets that qualify, down to junk bonds and eventually stocks. Investors are playing a timing game, shunning toxic paper they deem won’t survive to see the light of Fed purchases."

What's next: Having broken through a barrier by purchasing corporate bonds and even dipping into speculative-grade junk bonds and bonds owned by private equity companies, the Fed has been "pushing the envelope," Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, tells Axios.

  • "At this point, I wouldn’t say the Fed buying anything would be off the table."

Go deeper: Fed unveils aggressive measures to shore up economy

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown

Fed will lend up to $2.3 trillion amid coronavirus crisis

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at a press conference in March. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve announced Thursday that it will support the coronavirus-hit economy with up to $2.3 trillion in loans to businesses, state and city governments — made possible in part by Treasury funds set aside in the government stimulus package.

Why it matters: It adds to the number of huge, unprecedented steps the Fed has taken during the coronavirus outbreak to blunt the effects of the resulting economic shutdown. Its actions to date are bigger than any seen during other crises in U.S. history.

DetailsArrowUpdated 23 hours ago - Economy & Business
Axios

World coronavirus updates: WHO says returning to normal too soon will undermine sacrifices

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization is cautioning that moving too fast will undermine the sacrifices made so far.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed over 94,800 people and infected more than 1.5 million globally as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. The United States, the United Kingdom and France are in the eye of the storm, while Turkey has seen a sharp rise in new cases.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 14 hours ago - Health
Dion Rabouin

The Fed's $1.5 trillion injection may be just the beginning

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Fed's actions on Thursday appear to have had a significant impact on the bond market and the currency market, where the dollar has reversed its slide against most major currencies after touching monthslong lows earlier this week.

The state of play: The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six global peers like the euro and Japanese yen, rose 1% Thursday.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Economy & Business