Fed unveils aggressive measures to shore up economy

The Federal Reserve announced a broad slate of programs to make sure credit flows to businesses and consumers as coronavirus safety measures cripple the economy.

Why it matters: The Fed’s announcement early Monday is the most aggressive step so far this year — and the markets responded in kind, with futures rising steeply ahead of the market's open.

Details: The Fed said its previously announced plan to purchase treasury and mortgage-backed securities — a program called quantitative easing — would be unlimited.

For the first time, the Fed will dip its toes into the corporate bond market by contributing to a lending facility that will be used to buy corporate bonds issued by highly rated companies.

The measures go beyond those used during the 2008 financial crisis.

The Fed also expanded its buying to include government-backed commercial real estate debt.

It will lend to investors who want to purchase se­cu­ri­ties backed by consumer debt, including auto and credit card loans.

In coming days, the Fed said, it will launch a program directly aimed at Main Street — to support loans to small businesses.

The state of play: Last night, amid President Trump's news conference about the status of efforts to fight COVID-19, stock futures plunged the most allowed. While the losses faded overnight, futures turned positive after the Fed’s announcement.

The Fed says the programs will provide $300 billion in new financing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC Monday morning that Congress was "very close" to passing a stimulus package.

What they’re saying: “Ag­gres­sive ef­forts must be taken across the pub­lic and pri­vate sec­tors to limit the losses to jobs and in­comes and to pro­mote a swift re­cov­ery once the dis­rup­tions abate,” the central bank said in a statement.