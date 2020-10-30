Federal judge halts Trump administration limit on TikTok

A federal judge on Friday issued an injunction preventing the Trump administration from imposing limits on the distribution of TikTok, Bloomberg reports. The injunction request came as part of a suit brought by creators who make a living on the video service.

Why it matters: The administration has been seeking to force a sale of, or block, the Chinese-owned service. It also moved to ban the service from operating in the U.S. as of Nov. 12, a move which was put on hold by Friday's injunction.

Context: China's ByteDance, which owns the platform, has been working to flesh out details of a deal that would give control and an ownership stake in TikTok's U.S. operations to a group including Oracle and Walmart. That effort is making its way through a government agency that oversees transactions involving foreign ownership.

