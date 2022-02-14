Federal internet program reaches 10 million households

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Federal internet program reaches 10 million households

Margaret Harding McGill

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A program meant to lower internet service cost for Americans has connected more than 10 million households, the White House announced Monday.

Why it matters: The Affordable Connectivity Program is the largest federal program aimed at helping low-income Americans afford service by offering a $30 monthly discount.

What's happening: The ACP is a $14.2 billion program created in the infrastructure law as the successor to a previous broadband benefit that provided $50 a month to help families pay for internet service during the pandemic.

  • The prior program began in May, and connected more than 9 million households by the end of the year.
  • The ACP lowered the monthly benefit to $30 a month, which is available to people who are on some federal assistance programs or receive Pell Grants, among other criteria.

What they're saying: At an event at the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, and Mitch Landrieu, Infrastructure Act implementation coordinator, spoke about the importance of the program.

  • One in four households are eligible, Harris noted.
  • "Every person in our nation and every parent, no matter how much they earn, should be able to access high-speed broadband internet," Harris said.

Go deeper

Oriana GonzalezSara Fischer
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge says he'll dismiss landmark libel lawsuit against NYT by Palin

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The New York Times was handed a small victory on Monday, after a New York district judge said he would dismiss a landmark defamation case brought against it by former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

Driving the news: In an unusual decision ahead of the jury vote Monday, Judge Jed S. Rakoff, said Palin failed to prove the New York Times acted with "actual malice," per NPR's David Folkenflik.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana GonzalezZachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. relocating Kyiv embassy operations to western Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The U.S. is temporarily relocating its embassy operations from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine "due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is taking extreme precautions in the face of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which U.S. officials believe may be planned for Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort — FDA authorizes new antibody treatment for Omicron.
  2. Vaccines: Experts praise Pfizer's delay on kids' vaccines — Pfizer postpones FDA request for COVID vaccine for kids under 5.
  3. Politics: U.S.-Canada border crossing blockaded by protesters reopens —Supreme Court rejects request to block vaccine mandate for NYC teachers.
  4. Business: Major American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  5. World: Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow