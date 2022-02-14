Federal internet program reaches 10 million households

Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
A program meant to lower internet service cost for Americans has connected more than 10 million households, the White House announced Monday.
Why it matters: The Affordable Connectivity Program is the largest federal program aimed at helping low-income Americans afford service by offering a $30 monthly discount.
What's happening: The ACP is a $14.2 billion program created in the infrastructure law as the successor to a previous broadband benefit that provided $50 a month to help families pay for internet service during the pandemic.
- The prior program began in May, and connected more than 9 million households by the end of the year.
- The ACP lowered the monthly benefit to $30 a month, which is available to people who are on some federal assistance programs or receive Pell Grants, among other criteria.
What they're saying: At an event at the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, and Mitch Landrieu, Infrastructure Act implementation coordinator, spoke about the importance of the program.
- One in four households are eligible, Harris noted.
- "Every person in our nation and every parent, no matter how much they earn, should be able to access high-speed broadband internet," Harris said.