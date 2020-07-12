Appeals court clears way for first federal execution since 2003

A federal appeals court has lifted a lower court injunction that had temporarily blocked the first federal execution since 2003 from proceeding on Monday.

The big picture: Attorney General Bill Barr instructed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to reinstate the death penalty last year after a 17-year informal moratorium, which was first established so that the Justice Department could review its lethal injection protocols.

Details: Daniel Lewis Lee is a former white supremacist who was convicted in 1999 for robbing and murdering a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl.

The execution was originally scheduled to take place on Dec. 9, 2019, but has been held up in court.

Three family members of the victims sought this month to delay the execution because traveling across the country to attend would put them at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

