Appeals court clears way for first federal execution since 2003

Lethal injection facility in San Quentin, California. Photo: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images
A federal appeals court has lifted a lower court injunction that had temporarily blocked the first federal execution since 2003 from proceeding on Monday.
The big picture: Attorney General Bill Barr instructed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to reinstate the death penalty last year after a 17-year informal moratorium, which was first established so that the Justice Department could review its lethal injection protocols.
Details: Daniel Lewis Lee is a former white supremacist who was convicted in 1999 for robbing and murdering a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl.
- The execution was originally scheduled to take place on Dec. 9, 2019, but has been held up in court.
- Three family members of the victims sought this month to delay the execution because traveling across the country to attend would put them at risk of contracting the coronavirus.