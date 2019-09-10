

The federal deficit exceeded $1 trillion in the first 11 months of fiscal 2019, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report published Monday.

The big picture: The deficit is $168 billion more than for the same period in the previous fiscal year. The growing deficit has been driven by mandatory spending in areas including Social Security and Medicare, President Trump's tax cuts and bipartisan agreements to increase spending in areas such as defense — which contributed toward overall federal government spending increasing 7%.