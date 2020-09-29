2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The Fed remains untrusted

The latest Axios-Ipsos poll shows that Americans' trust in the Fed has been unmoved since last month, with far more Americans saying they have not very much or no trust in the central bank, despite the Fed's latest shift in policy to average inflation targeting.

The impact: The new stance will keep interest rates lower for longer and is expected to provide a boost to job seekers and lower-income Americans who historically have not shared in the nation's prosperity.

Yes, but: A recent survey from the Cleveland Fed found few Americans are aware of the policy change and those who did know didn't seem to care.

Why it matters: Mistrust of the Fed could put the central bank in the sights of Congress after November's election, as both Democrats and Republicans historically have gone after the institution following times of economic and political uncertainty.

Jerome Powell, Trump's re-election MVP

President Trump trails Joe Biden in most polls, has generally lower approval ratings and is behind in trust on most issues. Yet polls consistently give him an edge on the economy, which remains a top priority among voters.

Why it matters: If Trump wins re-election, it will largely be because Americans see him as the force rallying a still-strong U.S. economy, a narrative girded by skyrocketing stock prices and consistently climbing U.S. home values — but the man behind booming U.S. asset prices is really Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans won't take Trump's word on vaccine

Barely two in 10 Americans would take a first-generation coronavirus vaccine if President Trump told them it was safe — one of several new measures of his sinking credibility in the latest wave of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Details: Given eight scenarios and asked how likely they were to try the vaccine in each case, respondents said they'd be most inclined if their doctor vouched for its safety (62%), followed by insurance covering the full cost (56%) or the FDA saying it's safe (54%).

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:15 p.m. ET: 33,477,825 — Total deaths: 1,003,922 — Total recoveries: 23,209,109Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:15 p.m. ET: 7,176,111 — Total deaths: 205,676 — Total recoveries: 2,794,608 — Total tests: 102,342,416Map.
  3. Health: Americans won't take Trump's word on the vaccine, Axios-Ipsos poll finds.
  4. States: NYC's coronavirus positivity rate spikes to highest since June.
  5. Sports: Tennessee Titans close facility amid NFL's first coronavirus outbreak.
  6. World: U.K. beats previous record for new coronavirus cases.
