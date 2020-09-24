Investors aren't convinced the Fed can raise inflation

Members of the Fed, including chair Jerome Powell, have spent nearly a month talking about the central bank's shift to average inflation targeting in an effort to boost U.S. inflation and it has fallen on deaf ears.

Driving the news: A survey from the Cleveland Fed found that "despite extensive coverage in the news media, Powell’s speech apparently did not reach or register with the vast majority of the population."

Even for those who were aware, "the news had little impact."

Why it matters: Inflation expectations are a core tenet of inflation and the Fed has failed to move the needle on the public's outlook.

"[B]oth before and after the announcement, respondents’ two most commonly perceived objectives of the Federal Reserve were maintaining a strong dollar and keeping interest rates low to reduce the government’s cost of borrowing," the Cleveland Fed notes.

Perhaps more importantly, "investors are not convinced the Fed will succeed," Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA, says in a note to clients.

Be smart: "Investors are assuming that the risk of deflation is rising as the Fed’s ability to ensure a sustained recovery on its own is limited," Ricchiuto says.