37 mins ago - Economy & Business

Investors aren't convinced the Fed can raise inflation

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Expand chart
Data: St. Louis Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

Members of the Fed, including chair Jerome Powell, have spent nearly a month talking about the central bank's shift to average inflation targeting in an effort to boost U.S. inflation and it has fallen on deaf ears.

Driving the news: A survey from the Cleveland Fed found that "despite extensive coverage in the news media, Powell’s speech apparently did not reach or register with the vast majority of the population."

  • Even for those who were aware, "the news had little impact."

Why it matters: Inflation expectations are a core tenet of inflation and the Fed has failed to move the needle on the public's outlook.

  • "[B]oth before and after the announcement, respondents’ two most commonly perceived objectives of the Federal Reserve were maintaining a strong dollar and keeping interest rates low to reduce the government’s cost of borrowing," the Cleveland Fed notes.
  • Perhaps more importantly, "investors are not convinced the Fed will succeed," Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA, says in a note to clients.

Be smart: "Investors are assuming that the risk of deflation is rising as the Fed’s ability to ensure a sustained recovery on its own is limited," Ricchiuto says.

  • "They highlight the fact that the Fed’s ability to further influence forward rates is exceptionally limited."

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
Sep 22, 2020 - Economy & Business

Fed chair warns economy will feel the weight of expired stimulus

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jay Powell bump elbows before House hearing on Tuesday. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday that the expiration of Congress' coronavirus stimulus will weigh on the U.S. economy.

Why it matters: Powell warned that the effects of dried-up benefits are a looming risk to the economy, even if the consequences aren't yet visible.

What he's saying (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 31,920, 652 — Total deaths: 977,311 — Total recoveries: 22,002,729Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m ET: 6,935,414 — Total deaths: 201,920 — Total recoveries: 2,670,256 — Total tests: 97,459,742Map.
  3. Health: CDC director says over 90% of Americans have not yet been exposed to coronavirus — Supply shortages continue to plague testing — The coronavirus is surging again.
  4. Politics: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for coronavirus — Poll says 51% of Republicans trust Trump on coronavirus more than the CDC.
  5. Technology: The tech solutions of 2020 may be sapping our resolve to beat the coronavirus
  6. Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson begins large phase 3 trial — The FDA plans to toughen standards.
  7. World: Justin Trudeau says Canada's second wave has begun
  8. Future: America's halfway coronavirus response
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

The stock market's not-enough tantrum

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The market looks like it may be throwing another tantrum, investors say. But the cause is different this time around.

What's happening: This selloff is beginning to look like the 2013 taper tantrum, which roiled markets as U.S. government yields rose in response to an expected reduction of the Fed's quantitative easing (QE) program.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!