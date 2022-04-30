Previous StoryNext Story
1. The Fed blame game
It is the high season for being mad at the Federal Reserve. Critics accuse them of being feckless as inflation pressures built last year, and as a result, the United States is facing prolonged high inflation, a painful recession to rein it in — or both.
Why it matters: In reality, the Fed didn't create the current inflationary surge by itself — but it was too complacent as prices spiked last year. Now the economic future depends on its ability to make up for lost time, and navigate a tightrope-thin path to bringing inflation down without tanking the economy.