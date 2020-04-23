1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The Fed will begin to disclose recipients of CARES Act financing

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Federal Reserve announced Thursday that it will publish details about recipients of its various loans and financings through the CARES Act on a monthly basis, including their names, loan amounts, interest charged and associated costs and fees.

Why it matters: The disclosures won't shed light on recipients of the Paycheck Protection Program since it's not headed up by the Fed. But the move gets ahead of calls for transparency by agreeing to release which businesses get funding from the central bank's $600 billion Main Street Lending Program, as well as a separate program to fund states and municipalities.

Ursula Perano

Chamber of Commerce worries about liabilities as businesses reopen

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark told Axios during a virtual event Thursday that employers could face massive liability concerns by re-opening their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, calling it "a second economic risk."

Why it matters: Governors nationwide are looking to reopen non-essential businesses following weeks of social distancing that have handicapped the economy. The lifting of restrictions are bringing non-essential workers back out of their homes and increasing their exposure to the coronavirus.

Ursula Perano

Chamber of Commerce president: PPP 2.0 won't be enough

Chamber of Congress president Suzanne Clark told Axios on Thursday that Congress' replenishment of the Paycheck Protection Program loan fund will not be enough to sustain small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) is meant to help small businesses weather the toll of closures and economic pain from the coronavirus restrictions.

Axios

Coronavirus causes kids to lose ground in school

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A likely coronavirus scenario: More inequality among schoolkids, made worse the longer they're not in classrooms.

Why it matters: Summer breaks already require some kids to do more catchup than others, and many students won't return to schools until the fall — at the earliest.

