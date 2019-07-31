FEC considers making "valuable information" a campaign contribution

"If somebody called from a country, Norway, [and said] ‘we have information on your opponent' — oh, I think I'd want to hear it," Trump said.

Worth noting: FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub has made it a priority to prevent candidates from receiving assistance from foreign governments.

Flashback: In weighing whether to charge Donald Trump Jr. with campaign finance violations for accepting a meeting with a Russian lawyer offering dirt on Hillary Clinton in 2016, former special counsel Robert Mueller found that it would be too difficult to determine whether the information constituted a "thing of value" above the $2,000 legal threshold.

Details ... The rule would define "valuable information" as information that:

Is not freely available to the public.

Is provided to a person regulated by the Federal Election Campaign Act at a cost less than the market rate, or by a person not hired by the recipient to generate such information.

Would cost a substantial amount for the recipient to obtain at their own expense.

Is information that would likely influence any federal election or that parties or candidate committees have traditionally expended money to obtain.

The rule would also require that any person who receives “foreign information” and “compromising information" to notify the FEC in writing within three days, after which the FEC would be required to take the following steps "automatically and without a vote":

Initiate an investigation.

Provide a report to the FBI.

And, in the case of "compromising information," provide a report to "every reasonably identifiable person against whom such information could be used, or whose private information is disclosed by such information."

State of play: The FEC published a notice of availability in the Federal Register Wednesday that seeks public comment on this petition. Public comments on the petition are due by September 30, 2019, after which the FEC will determine how to proceed.

Go deeper: Republican blocks bill requiring campaigns to alert FBI to foreign assistance