The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday an investigation into listeria infections in multiple states linked to Fresh Express packaged salads, which has recalled of some of its products in response to the outbreak.

Driving the news: The outbreak "has been associated with 10 illnesses, 10 hospitalizations and one death" in eight states from July 26, 2016 to Oct. 19, 2021, per an FDA statement. Fresh Express said Monday some items made in its Streamwood, Illinois, facility had the "potential to be contaminated" with listeria monocytogenes.

The recall affected retailers and distribution sites in 19 states in the Northeast, Midwest and Canada, according to a Fresh Express statement.

What they're saying: "The recall includes all Use-By Dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350," Fresh Express said.