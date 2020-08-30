51 mins ago - Health

FDA commissioner says he's willing to fast-track coronavirus vaccine

FDA Commissioner Stephen HahnPhoto: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn told the Financial Times he would be willing to fast-track the coronavirus vaccine process with an emergency use authorization before Phase 3 trials are over, but insisted he would not do so for political reasons.

Why it matters: Health experts believe a vaccine — coupled with recommended public health measures — will be the path back to societal normalcy. The decision of when to green-light the vaccine will "likely to be one of the most important and sensitive in U.S. public health history," writes the FT's Kiran Stacey.

Details: Hahn said the FDA could issue an emergency use authorization, which is not the same as a full approval, for certain groups if officials believe the benefits outweigh the risk.

  • "We have a convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic with the political season, and we're just going to have to get through that and stick to our core principles,” Hahn said.
  • “This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision. This is not going to be a political decision."

The big picture: Hahn's comments came at the end of a week in which he faced criticism for inaccurately describing the benefits of convalescent plasma at a press conference with President Trump, prompting allegations that the agency has been politicized.

  • Hahn apologized for the error and stressed that he "would not participate in any decision that was made on anything other than the science."
  • The emergency authorization for plasma, which is safe but not yet proven to definitively work on COVID-19, came after both Trump and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro berated health officials for being part of the "deep state."

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins

The number of coronavirus cases surpassed 25 million worldwide on Sunday morning, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: Brazil has the second-highest number of deaths from COVID-19, with more than 120,200 and cases over 3.8 million, after the U.S., where more than 182,700 people have died from COVID-19 and almost 6 million have tested positive.

Updated 10 hours ago - World

Berlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions

A protester confronting a police officer in Berlin on Aug. 28. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Berlin police arrested 300 demonstrators after disbanding a protest Saturday over Germany's coronavirus restrictions as tens of thousands of participants refused to maintain social distancing, per the BBC.

Why it matters: Berlin's regional government tried to ban the protest earlier this week, citing concern for public health. Protesters successfully appealed the decision on Friday, though a court required demonstrators to observe social distancing.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

