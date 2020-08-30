FDA commissioner says he's willing to fast-track coronavirus vaccine

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn told the Financial Times he would be willing to fast-track the coronavirus vaccine process with an emergency use authorization before Phase 3 trials are over, but insisted he would not do so for political reasons.

Why it matters: Health experts believe a vaccine — coupled with recommended public health measures — will be the path back to societal normalcy. The decision of when to green-light the vaccine will "likely to be one of the most important and sensitive in U.S. public health history," writes the FT's Kiran Stacey.

Details: Hahn said the FDA could issue an emergency use authorization, which is not the same as a full approval, for certain groups if officials believe the benefits outweigh the risk.

"We have a convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic with the political season, and we're just going to have to get through that and stick to our core principles,” Hahn said.

“This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision. This is not going to be a political decision."

The big picture: Hahn's comments came at the end of a week in which he faced criticism for inaccurately describing the benefits of convalescent plasma at a press conference with President Trump, prompting allegations that the agency has been politicized.

Hahn apologized for the error and stressed that he "would not participate in any decision that was made on anything other than the science."

The emergency authorization for plasma, which is safe but not yet proven to definitively work on COVID-19, came after both Trump and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro berated health officials for being part of the "deep state."

