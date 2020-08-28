21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FDA removes top spokesperson after 11 days on the job

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday ousted its top spokesperson, Emily Miller, after less than two weeks on the job, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: Miller's removal comes amid disagreements over the FDA's communication strategy and controversy surrounding its emergency use authorization of convalescent blood plasma as a coronavirus treatment.

  • "Effectively immediately, Emily Miller will no longer serve the FDA as the assistant commissioner for media affairs and will no longer be the official spokesperson for the agency. I will appoint someone to an acting role in that position in the interim," according to a memo from FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, obtained by Politico.

The big picture: Scientists and public health experts were up in arms after Hahn inflated the effectiveness of blood plasma as a COVID-19 treatment.

  • Hahn owned up to a mistake while also addressing bigger-picture concerns about the FDA's political independence.

Worth noting: On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services ended the contract of Wayne L Pines, a public relations consultant who had advised Hahn to correct the misleading information on convalescent plasma.

  • HHS told the Times that the termination of Pines' contract had nothing to do with the FDA's plasma messaging. It was "100 percent coincidence," Brian Harrison, the department’s chief of staff, said.

What's next: It's unclear whether Miller, a former reporter for One America News, will leave the administration completely or be reassigned elsewhere.

Updated 16 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Around 1.5 billion children around the world have had to stay home from school to help minimize transmission of the coronavirus, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: More than 463 million of these students were unable to gain access to remote learning opportunities when their schools closed.

20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump admin to buy 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests from Abbott

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and President Trump on Aug. 27. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration plans to purchase 150 million rapid coronavirus tests from Abbott Laboratories, the White House announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Abbott said Wednesday it plans to make 50 million of the $5 coronavirus tests by the start of October. COVID-19 testing, which is essential to tracking the spread of the virus, declined across the U.S. this month.

Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 24,492,452 — Total deaths: 832,433 — Total recoveries: 16,028,948Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 5,869,877 — Total deaths: 180,857 — Total recoveries: 2,101,326 — Total tests: 75,301,306Map.
  3. Politics: Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality — Ivanka Trump says she's seen "the pain" in father's eyes during COVID briefings.
  4. Education: Community colleges struggle with hands-on classes.
  5. Business: Stock buybacks stage a comeback, a sign that swaths of corporate America feel confident enough to return to some sense of normalcy.
